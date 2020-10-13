An 11 Letter Word For Lazy

The dangers of becoming complacent have made themselves very clear throughout naval history. Whether it was the devastating fire aboard USS George Washington (CVN 72) in 2008 or further back to 1967 when USS Forrestal (CV 59) caught fire, complacency surely played a role.



“The sea is unforgiving,” said Capt. Teague Suarez, the Navigator aboard Nimitz. “Taking for granted that we are good enough to handle whatever comes our way puts us at risk. It’s only through the focused efforts of our teams, on the flight deck, in the plant, in the magazines, wherever Sailors are working, that we can see the dangers coming and position ourselves to react.”



The fire aboard Washington was caused by a Sailor smoking in an unauthorized location where there was also 115 gallons of improperly stored flammable refrigerant compressor oil. The source of the fire took nearly eight hours to locate and had spread to eight decks and 80 compartments by then. Sailors responsible for the causes of the fire were charged with dereliction of duty and negligence with regard to supervising the workspace. To say complacency was the only cause of the fire would be naïve, but it is likely where the problems started.



“When we’ve been as successful as we have been throughout the Strike Group, from strait transits, to escort missions, to flight operations to underway replenishments, it’s possible to start to believe that ‘we’ve got this’, and that we can handle anything that comes our way,” said Suarez. “While it is true that we have some amazing leaders and Sailors throughout the Strike Group, I’m always nervous that we could be less vigilant than we need to be.”



The factors that caused the fire on the Washington were found to be “entirely preventable” according to the lengthy investigation that followed. Admiral Robert F. Willard, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet at the time of the fire, noted in his investigation, “It is apparent from this extensive study that there were numerous processes and procedures related to fire prevention and readiness and training that were not properly functioning. The extent of damage could have been reduced had numerous longstanding firefighting and firefighting management deficiencies been corrected.”



While not all of the factors that caused the fire apply to Nimitz, there is one that does: Complacency.



“The other piece of complacency that I focus on is our willingness to assume that the person next to us will be on their game,” said Suarez. “When we make those assumptions we are abdicating our role on the team; each of us needs to know our job and do our job, but we also need to look out to make sure our shipmates are doing their jobs too, and when they’re not, we need to know when to step in. When we are complacent, when we assume those on the line with us are always focused and ready, we are not in a position to support them.”



As deployment wears on and Sailors wear thin, the likelihood of becoming complacent increases and the dangers associated with complacency become more likely to occur. It is every Sailor’s job to maintain vigilance and dedication to doing the job right. This dedication keeps Nimitz safe and ready to defend our nation. Complacency paves the way to outright carelessness and has no place on our warship. Complacency is an 11 letter word for lazy. Don’t be lazy.

