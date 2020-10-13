245 Years of Naval Excellence

As the United States Navy begins its 245th year of service to our nation, Sailors and Marines around the globe remain a part of the most advanced and lethal fighting force the world has ever known. Born of a fledgling nation beginning its journey for freedom, the U.S. Navy has grown into the premier example of naval excellence.



In an effort to reign in British sea control, the Continental Congress established the Continental Navy. The Continental Navy consisted of two armed ships tasked with the disruption of munition ships supplying the British army in America.



The Continental Navy would later become the United States Navy on October 13, 1775. Adm. Elmo Zumwalt, the Chief of Naval Operations in 1972, designated Oct. 13 as the Navy’s official birthday in order to “enhance a greater appreciation of our Navy heritage, and to provide a positive influence toward pride and professionalism in the naval service.”



“We have to know where we came from in order to know where we are going as a Navy,” said Master Chief Information Systems Technician Randy Wright, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). “We have to know and understand those who have gone before us, we must know their stories, sacrifices and successes. Understanding our heritage brings a sense of pride in all we do for our Sailors.”



Heritage, pride and professionalism remain pillars in today’s Navy. The Navy’s heritage of honor, courage and commitment have been demonstrated time and time again throughout history.



“We in fact have the world’s greatest Navy because of those who have gone before us to defend, to give their all,” said Wright. “I believe these stories inspire us to be greater, to do more with less and to be proud of what they and us together have built today.”



This year’s birthday celebration may be unconventional in the fact that many Sailors will not attend large command celebrations or functions as they would most years. Other things haven’t changed. The Navy is still the most lethal fighting force on this planet, ships still operate around the clock and the Sailors aboard hold true to their oath to protect and defend our country.



“Our Sailors are a national treasure,” said Wright. “We have had 245 years of treasure; this kind of treasure is visible in our everyday commitment to be better than the day before. The Navy can continue to inspire by creating a culture of ownership and pride through leadership. We are all leaders on different timelines, meaning each of our Sailors are learning and leading every day on systems, equipment, and maintenance from bow to stern.”



Sailors on Nimitz operate day in and day out, every day, every night. COVID be damned, the job will get done. This simple fact has not changed. Operations such as these are how we earn this year’s slogan of “Victory at Sea.”



“Although we might not be in a conflict of violence currently, we must continue to have pride and be the best professionals we can. As we sail the globe and show the flag of the United States,” said Wright. “There is nothing more prideful than being a part of something that represents all of us, and seeing our ship sailing while easily bearing the weight of a nation whose Navy arose from wooden ships to the might and strength we are today.”



“I haven’t been in the Navy very long but our 245 year history deserves to be celebrated,” said Yeoman Seaman Christian Del Rio, assigned to the Nimitz. “I am proud to be a part of creating our new legacy for the next 245.”



Beginning the Navy’s 246th year of existence far from home may not be how some Nimitz Sailors expected to spend the birthday, but it exemplifies the determination and professionalism that has allowed the United States Navy to become what it is today. Cheers to another 245!

