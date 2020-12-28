Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    131st Bomb Wing completes issuing OCP uniforms

    131 LRS completes OCP issue ahead of schedule

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Joseph Geldermann

    KNOB NOSTER, MO, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Joseph Geldermann 

    131st Bomb Wing

    The 131st Bomb Wing’s Logistics Readiness Squadron successfully completed issuing new operational camouflage pattern (OCP) uniforms to all Airmen in the wing six months ahead of the Air Force’s April 2021 deadline.

    The 131st Bomb Wing is one of only four wings in the Air National Guard that fully completed outfitting Airmen with the new OCP uniform in fiscal year 2020.

    “Preparation by unit leaders to collect Airmen’s sizing information was instrumental in achieving this goal.” Said Master Sgt. Brian Bilbruck, a material management specialist with the 131st Logistics Readiness Squadron. “When funding became available, we were able to purchase uniforms quickly and efficiently.”

    In contrast to their active-duty counterparts who are provided an annual stipend to purchase uniform pieces as needed, Air National Guard members rely on their units to source and distribute uniforms and equipment. The wing was also able to take advantage of available resources to ensure deploying Airmen had OCP wet weather gear and new first aid kits.

    “This team never fails on mission,” said 131st LRS Commander Lt. Col. Jeff Bishop. “They always step up and find creative ways to get the mission done. They had to create a process from scratch to accurately size, sort, package, and distribute uniforms to 1200 Airmen who need them in 22 units across three locations – and do it on a tight deadline.”

