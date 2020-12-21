Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing announces third quarter award winners

    FGO of the quarter

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2020

    Story by Tech. Sgt. CHRISTOPHER CARRANZA 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    The 403rd Wing announced its third quarter award winners for the July 1 through Sept. 30 period. Winners were chosen in the Airman, noncommissioned officer, senior NCO, company and field grade officer categories.



    Airman of the Quarter: Senior Airman Donny Arseneaux

    Unit: 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron

    Duty title: Loadmaster and Dropsonde Operator

    Years of service: 3

    Latest accomplishment: “Participating in the (Hurricane Hunters) roll-up in St. Croix, (U.S. Virgin Islands), during which I assisted the 36th (Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron) complete a training mission. It’s always a humbling experience assisting our medics.”



    NCO of the Quarter: Tech. Sgt. Regine Drake

    Unit: 403rd Communications Flight

    Duty title: Section Chief of Knowledge Management Center

    Years of service: 8

    Latest accomplishment: “I was recently been selected for (noncommissioned officer in charge) of the Chief’s Group at the Pentagon. I am super excited for the new assignment and it’s an amazing feeling to have been chosen for the position. And I look forward to the new challenges and mentorship opportunities.”



    SNCO of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Eric Roth

    Unit: 403rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Duty: WC-130J Aerospace Propulsion Technician

    Years of service: 20

    Latest accomplishment: “Completed the roll-up in St. Croix, (USVI), it’s always a great opportunity to work side by side with my fellow Airmen in one of our forward deployed locations.”



    CGO of the Quarter: Capt. Dedrick Powell

    Unit: 403rd Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Duty title: Materiel Management Flight Commander

    Years of service: 17

    Latest accomplishment: “Being awarded the (Meritorious Service Medal) for service while assigned to the 41st Aerial Port Squadron, where I served as the operations officer and deputy commander. I was also awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal and Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal while assigned to Southern Command’s Joint Task Force Bravo.”



    FGO of the Quarter: Maj. Lucas Caulder

    Unit: 53rd WRS

    Duty title: WC-130J Instructor Pilot

    Years of service: 13

    Latest accomplishment: “Being entrusted to complete instructor pilot training while performing duties as the 403rd Operations Group executive officer, following an eight month voluntary staff tour at (U.S. Air Forces in Europe), Germany.”



    Civilian of the Quarter Category I: Mark Myers

    Unit: 403rd Operations Group

    Duty title: Unit Deployment Manager

    Years of service: 16

    Latest accomplishment: “My latest accomplishment was deploying our Airmen from the 815th (Airlift Squadron), it’s always a great feeling to assist our folks who are going down range.”



    Civilian of the Quarter Category II: Dwight Wilke

    Unit: 403rd Maintenance Group

    Duty title: Air Force Engineering and Technical Service Representative

    Years of service: 25

    Latest accomplishment: “I recently finished building a 16’ by 40,’ herring bone pattern, back porch at home. It was very labor intensive, but well worth the time spent.”

