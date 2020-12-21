Wing announces third quarter award winners

The 403rd Wing announced its third quarter award winners for the July 1 through Sept. 30 period. Winners were chosen in the Airman, noncommissioned officer, senior NCO, company and field grade officer categories.







Airman of the Quarter: Senior Airman Donny Arseneaux



Unit: 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron



Duty title: Loadmaster and Dropsonde Operator



Years of service: 3



Latest accomplishment: “Participating in the (Hurricane Hunters) roll-up in St. Croix, (U.S. Virgin Islands), during which I assisted the 36th (Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron) complete a training mission. It’s always a humbling experience assisting our medics.”







NCO of the Quarter: Tech. Sgt. Regine Drake



Unit: 403rd Communications Flight



Duty title: Section Chief of Knowledge Management Center



Years of service: 8



Latest accomplishment: “I was recently been selected for (noncommissioned officer in charge) of the Chief’s Group at the Pentagon. I am super excited for the new assignment and it’s an amazing feeling to have been chosen for the position. And I look forward to the new challenges and mentorship opportunities.”







SNCO of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Eric Roth



Unit: 403rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Duty: WC-130J Aerospace Propulsion Technician



Years of service: 20



Latest accomplishment: “Completed the roll-up in St. Croix, (USVI), it’s always a great opportunity to work side by side with my fellow Airmen in one of our forward deployed locations.”







CGO of the Quarter: Capt. Dedrick Powell



Unit: 403rd Logistics Readiness Squadron



Duty title: Materiel Management Flight Commander



Years of service: 17



Latest accomplishment: “Being awarded the (Meritorious Service Medal) for service while assigned to the 41st Aerial Port Squadron, where I served as the operations officer and deputy commander. I was also awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal and Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal while assigned to Southern Command’s Joint Task Force Bravo.”







FGO of the Quarter: Maj. Lucas Caulder



Unit: 53rd WRS



Duty title: WC-130J Instructor Pilot



Years of service: 13



Latest accomplishment: “Being entrusted to complete instructor pilot training while performing duties as the 403rd Operations Group executive officer, following an eight month voluntary staff tour at (U.S. Air Forces in Europe), Germany.”







Civilian of the Quarter Category I: Mark Myers



Unit: 403rd Operations Group



Duty title: Unit Deployment Manager



Years of service: 16



Latest accomplishment: “My latest accomplishment was deploying our Airmen from the 815th (Airlift Squadron), it’s always a great feeling to assist our folks who are going down range.”







Civilian of the Quarter Category II: Dwight Wilke



Unit: 403rd Maintenance Group



Duty title: Air Force Engineering and Technical Service Representative



Years of service: 25



Latest accomplishment: “I recently finished building a 16’ by 40,’ herring bone pattern, back porch at home. It was very labor intensive, but well worth the time spent.”

