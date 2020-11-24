Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena Airmen conduct FARP training, advancing ACE abilities

    Night flying

    Pilots assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron fly above the Northern coast of

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.24.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class China Shock 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots teamed up with Kadena Air Base Airmen from the 1st Special Operation Squadron to execute a forward area refueling point (FARP) exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 18.

    “FARP allows us to refuel or re-arm an aircraft anywhere,” said Capt. Shamel Butler, the 1st SOS mission commander. “Doing this puts pilots closer to an objective, ensuring the mission can get accomplished further away from home.”

    FARP is a rapid transfer of fuel from one aircraft to another, which in this case is an MC-130J Commando II and two F-16 Fighting Falcons; this concept allows fighter aircraft to land, refuel or re-arm before returning to air-battle operations within a short period of time in harsh territories.

    “This training helps us prepare for real-world situations where in some cases we may have to land, refuel or re-arm and leave quickly,” Butler said.

    To sustain readiness in adverse conditions, FARP training can take place anytime, day or night. When a fighter squadron has FARP support, choices are increased.

    With FARP support, any accessible airfield or island can be used to refuel aircraft and get them back to the fight, which is why FARP plays a role in the U.S. military’s adaptive basing abilities to deliver airpower lethality more effectively and efficiently anywhere in the world.

    “The ability to land in austere locations whether it be dirt strips or abandoned airfields and refuel any aircraft that can touch down to complete the mission is very exciting,” said Staff Sgt. John Choi, a 1st SOS instructor loadmaster.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.27.2020 21:17
    Story ID: 385840
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena Airmen conduct FARP training, advancing ACE abilities, by A1C China Shock, identified by DVIDS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    FARP
    Kadena Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    1st SOS

