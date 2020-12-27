Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: December 2020 ops at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Snowtubing guests enjoy a day at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area on Dec. 26, 2020, at Fort...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Snowtubing guests enjoy a day at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area on Dec. 26, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Whitetail Ridge, part of Fort McCoy’s Pine View Recreation Area, offers a variety of activities for the whole family.

    The ski hill offers both downhill skiing and snowboarding.

    For more information about costs and special events at Whitetail Ridge, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

