Maj. Gen. Stephen Williams, United States Forces Korea Chief of Staff, visited the Wolf Pack, Dec. 23, 2020, for an opportunity to mentor junior officers on base prior to the end of his tour here.



He spoke to the officers about improving the base and things they can do to better themselves throughout their careers.



“You are the best thing for the [US/Korean] alliance when you can go out and travel through Korea,” said Williams. “Unfortunately you don't get to do that right now. It's hard but you have to make the best of it.”



He asked their opinions and to think outside of the box to improve quality of life here and across the peninsula.



First Lt. Lydia Kim, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant officer-in-charge, responded, “I think the [8th] Force Support Squadron does a great job with the [travel] trips. We're trying to do the best we can with what we have.”



The session lasted about an hour with important questions asked on both sides.



“I appreciate him for taking the time out to mentor us,” said Kim. “You can tell he truly cares about us and is constantly trying to help our quality of life for our Airmen.”



In addition to his mentorship session, Williams conducted his “fini” flight along with his former “Wolf”, Lt. Gen. Scott Pleus, current Seventh Air Force commander.



With more than 30 years of service, he accumulated more than 3,000 flying hours, including more than 260 combat hours earned during operations Southern Watch and Iraqi Freedom.



Williams served as “Wolf II” or Kunsan Air Base vice wing commander from 2011-2012.



The Airman at Kunsan AB wish you ‘Clear skies and tailwinds!’.

