Photo Essay: August 2020 aerial views of Fort McCoy

Aerial views of Fort McCoy are shown Aug. 4, 2020, from on board a Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter over Fort McCoy, Wis. Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly year since 1984.