Photo Essay: Trees for Troops 2020 brings 80 trees for military families at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Military members and family members get a tree Dec. 4, 2020, during the Trees for Troops event at the South Post Housing area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Eighty free Christmas trees were distributed to Fort McCoy military families thanks to the Trees for Troops organization. This was fifth consecutive year the trees were distributed. The Directorate of Public Works Housing Division coordinated the distribution. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Military members and family members get a tree Dec. 4, 2020, during the Trees for Troops event at the South Post Housing area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Eighty free Christmas trees were distributed to Fort McCoy military families thanks to the Trees for Troops organization.



This was fifth consecutive year the trees were distributed.



The Directorate of Public Works Housing Division coordinated the distribution.



