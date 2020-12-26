Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Trees for Troops 2020 brings 80 trees for military families at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Military members and family members get a tree Dec. 4, 2020, during the Trees for Troops event at the South Post Housing area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Eighty free Christmas trees were distributed to Fort McCoy military families thanks to the Trees for Troops organization.

    This was fifth consecutive year the trees were distributed.

    The Directorate of Public Works Housing Division coordinated the distribution.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

