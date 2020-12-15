Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii's Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) Hosts 311th Signal Command during Virtual Luncheon

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Story by Marc Ayalin 

    311th Signal Command (Theater)

    Brig. Gen. Jan C. Norris, the 311th Signal Command (Theater) Commanding General, recently briefed volunteers of Hawaii's Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) during a virtual luncheon held Dec. 15, 2020.

    The AFCEA of Hawaii has been conducting virtual, monthly speaking events since the onset of COVID-19 and hosted this virtual luncheon entitled, "Army Communications in the Pacific." The brief, by Norris, included an overview of the 311th SC (T) and its role in the Indo-Pacific and a historical summary of the evolution of the Army's Signal Corps and their efforts in the Pacific since WWII.

    AFCEA Hawaii is a local chapter of AFCEA International. Their 800+ local membership is a non-profit organization that has helped members advance information technology, communications and electronics capabilities.

    This work, Hawaii's Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) Hosts 311th Signal Command during Virtual Luncheon, by Marc Ayalin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

