Brig. Gen. Jan C. Norris, the 311th Signal Command (Theater) Commanding General, recently briefed volunteers of Hawaii's Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) during a virtual luncheon held Dec. 15, 2020.



The AFCEA of Hawaii has been conducting virtual, monthly speaking events since the onset of COVID-19 and hosted this virtual luncheon entitled, "Army Communications in the Pacific." The brief, by Norris, included an overview of the 311th SC (T) and its role in the Indo-Pacific and a historical summary of the evolution of the Army's Signal Corps and their efforts in the Pacific since WWII.



AFCEA Hawaii is a local chapter of AFCEA International. Their 800+ local membership is a non-profit organization that has helped members advance information technology, communications and electronics capabilities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2020 Date Posted: 12.23.2020 19:24 Story ID: 385772 Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaii's Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) Hosts 311th Signal Command during Virtual Luncheon, by Marc Ayalin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.