Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration under an emergency use authorization and is voluntary. On Tuesday, Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor (NHCOH) received the vaccine and immediately launched a plan that was solidified over the past few weeks by the command’s COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force. “We’ve been planning and preparing for this since the first days of this pandemic” states Cmdr. Amanda Schaffeld, a NHCOH Public Health nurse who has been spearheading the effort.



The first vaccines were administered today to Phase 1a volunteers from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island’s (NASWI) Search and Rescue (SAR) Unit as well as individuals from Navy Region Northwest Fire and Emergency Services.



“I’m excited about the future of what this means”, said Lt. Cmdr. Brian Roberts, Assistant Officer in Charge of NASWI SAR.



“We’re thrilled the vaccine is here and we can begin the effort to help our community get back to normal,” stated Lt. Cmdr. Elise Brandon, NASWI’s Public Health Emergency Officer. She added, “This marks a turning point in our operations. We are looking forward to the day when people can get back to normal once a majority of the population is vaccinated and protected.”



NHCOH Commanding Officer, Capt. Steven Kewish, who volunteered to be NHCOH’s first Phase 1a3 recipient echoed this sentiment. “Providing this to our emergency medical service personnel, public safety employees, and healthcare providers as soon as possible is a top priority,” he said. “We understand there is some uncertainty out there and we will continue to remind everyone what this vaccine is, how it works, how it’s been rigorously tested for safety and effectiveness, and the benefits from being immunized.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2020 Date Posted: 12.23.2020 17:50 Story ID: 385769 Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor Launches Vaccine Distribution Effort, by Patricia Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.