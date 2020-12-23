Initial COVID-19 Vaccine rollout held at NMRTC Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | A stickler for protecting providers… Hospitalman Cierrajaye Santella, assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | A stickler for protecting providers… Hospitalman Cierrajaye Santella, assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton Preventive Medicine Department, provides the first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Lt. Cmdr. Paul Flood, staff family physician at the command’s initial vaccination efforts, Dec. 23, 2020. NMRTC Bremerton initially received a limited quantity of COVID-19 vaccines for frontline healthcare personnel and emergency support services the day before and is following the Department of Defense's (DoD) phased, standardized, and coordinated approach to administering COVID-19 vaccines. The strategy was developed in collaboration with Operation Warp Speed, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the DOD’s COVID Task Force assessment of unique mission requirements. NMRTC Bremerton leadership, in conjunction with DoD health officials and CDC guidance, continue to stress the need to wear appropriate face coverings, practice physical distancing, wash hands, and follow local and installation force health protection guidelines until a large proportion of the population is vaccinated and the vaccine is proven to provide long-term protection. Global and national public health authorities are expected to recommend that these steps continue for everyone until the pandemic risk of COVID-19 is substantially reduced (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

For Navy Lt. Courtney Saint the wait is over.



The Family Medicine provider assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton was amongst the first health care workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.



“First and foremost this [vaccine] will help further protect our patients,” said Saint, a Houston, Texas native who hasn’t seen family members back home for a year. “In the long term, I look forward to being able to travel.”



An initial shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration arrived at NMRTC Bremerton on Dec. 22, 2020.



COVID-19 vaccinations began the day after, Dec. 23, 2020.



“This represents the light at the end of the tunnel. This vaccine allows us to ensure our staff are as protected as possible as we continue to provide care,” stated Cmdr. Robert Uniszkiewicz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public health director and head of the command COVID-19 working group.



In conjunction with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Defense (DoD) distribution plan for administering the vaccine at military medical treatment facilities like NMRTC Bremerton calls for prioritizing through a phased approach to vaccinate all active duty and reserve components, TRICARE Prime and TRICARE Select beneficiaries, and select DoD civilians and contract personnel authorized to receive immunizations from DoD.



“We’re strictly following CDC protocols and have identified volunteers from our front line in Family Medicine and the Urgent Care Clinic (UCC) to be part of this initial vaccination,” Uniszkiewicz said.



Initial doses of the vaccine were given to frontline health care workers such as Saint and Lt. Cmdr. Paul Flood, along with other first responders, including emergency medical services personnel, security forces, and other essential personnel.



The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine went to Flood, staff family physician.



“It is exciting to get the vaccination. This will provide added protection for my family and my patients,” commented Flood.



Capt. Shannon J. Johnson, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer, attests that the vaccine has provided her staff more than just a sense of optimism.



“Today is filled with hope. We’ve been working very hard for 10 months, helping to stop the spread of COVID-19, while also safely caring for those members of our DoD community who have been infected with the virus. This is a great day, a great Christmas present for our staff and COVID warriors,” exclaimed Johnson, advocating that despite the vaccine’s arrival, there is still a need be remain vigilant in following public health guidance and mitigation strategies, such as staying home when sick, frequent hand washing, practicing physical distancing, and wearing face coverings when appropriate to protect everyone’s safety until the risks of COVID-19 diminish.



Using a football analogy, Dr. Dan Frederick, NMRTC Bremerton population health officer added, “for ten month we’ve been playing defense against this virus. Now it feels like we’re finally on the offense.”



NMRTC Bremerton’s shipment is part of the Department of Defense (DoD) allotment of the COVID vaccine, separate from vaccine shipped to Washington state authorities. The vaccine for COVID-19 was only made available after the manufacturer demonstrated it to be safe and effective in large, phase 3 clinical trials, a requirement for receiving the FDA’s approval for a EUA. In phase 3 vaccine trials, researchers administer the vaccine to very large groups of people to confirm how effectively it prevents illness, to monitor for potential side effects, and to collect information that allows the vaccine that allows it to be used safely. Before the FDA grants approval, it reviews the data submitted by the manufacturer for all clinical trial phases.



Vaccine Priorities

Although getting the vaccine is voluntary, all DoD personnel are encouraged to get it to protect their health, their families and their community. During the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, the limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine(s) and vaccine distribution priorities will focus on:

Health care workers and emergency services personnel

Personnel performing activities associated with critical national capabilities

Select deploying individuals

Other critical and essential support

Individuals at the highest risk for developing severe illness from COVID-19



Vaccines will be offered to NMRTC Bremerton patients, including military family members and retirees as more vaccines are available and after prioritized groups and individuals have been vaccinated.



“Our COVID 19 working group, preventative medicine and materials management teams have been hard at work preparing for our Moderna vaccine rollout. These COVID warriors are committed to ensuring that we have been able to safely and effectively receive, store, handle and administer the vaccine in a timely fashion,” said Johnson, also noting that the command’s COVID working group continues to consider other strategies for mitigating the impact of the anticipated surge in demand for COVID 19 testing through the holidays and into the New Year.



“I appreciate the preparations underway to enable our medical home port teams and primary care managers to conduct virtual appointments and order SARS-CoV-2 tests ahead of patients showing up to our Urgent Care Center Tents. This is a practice currently being used by other military medical treatment facilities and we believe this tactic can prevent unnecessary delays for those accessing care through our Drive-Through Screening process. As a learning organization, we will continue to monitor the trends, collaborate with our partners and leverage the ingenuity of our staff so that we can rapidly adapt to meet the challenges we know are ahead,” stressed Johnson, who is awaiting her opportunity to also receive the COVID-19 vaccine.



Uniszkiewicz readily affirms that NMRTC Bremerton will continue to follow CDC criteria until everyone – staff and patient alike - who voluntarily choose to be vaccinated have the opportunity.



“I feel extremely confident in receiving the vaccine. I have been tracking the safety and efficacy and am happy to be able to get mine when it’s my turn,” Johnson said.