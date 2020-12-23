Emmerich committed to diversity and inclusion

Courtney Emmerich started at the district as the chief of the equal employment office, July 6.



Her role at the district is to promote diversity and inclusion and ensure all employees and applicants are treated equally and fairly in all aspects of employment. This includes overseeing Equal Employment Opportunity, or EEO, programs, including reasonable accommodations, complaint processing, affirmative action and employment planning, special emphasis programs and EEO-related training. “I am passionate about civil rights, promoting diversity and inclusion,” said Emmerich.



Emmerich has an undergraduate degree in sociology and a minor in political science from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, “Go Cobbers!” Emmerich added, and a master’s degree in public and nonprofit administration from Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, Minnesota.



Emmerich transferred to St. Paul District from the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office of Diversity and Civil Rights, where she was the EEO investigations team leader. Emmerich had been with Department of Homeland Security in various EEO roles since 2011 and worked previously for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. She has worked at all levels of government, including local, state and federal in various positions within the criminal justice system including corrections, victim services and court administration. Her first federal job was with the Federal Bureau of Prisons.



“I hope to bring a revitalized commitment to diversity and inclusion across the district. My goals for the St. Paul District are to actively prevent discrimination, review our practices, policies and procedures to identify barriers to equal employment opportunity, and to contribute to fostering a respectful workplace,” said Emmerich.



Outside of the workplace, Emmerich said she loves spending time with her family, being outdoors and watching her children in their various activities such as baseball, lacrosse, hockey and gymnastics. One of Emmerich’s role models is Princess Diana. She explained that Princess Diana used her platform to shine light on many humanitarian causes, some of which were controversial at the time, to change public perception and promote equality.

