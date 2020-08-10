The Corps of Engineers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fish for data

The St. Paul District, in agreement with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, or MNDNR, is studying fish movement in and around the Big Sandy Lake watershed, as well as impacts on the aquatic community from operation of Sandy Lake Dam, near McGregor, Minnesota.



Walleye are currently being tagged, but additional species such as Northern Pike and Tulibee may be included in the future. Fisheries biologists from the MNDNR use a technique called electrofishing to stun fish so they can capture and surgically insert a transmitter into the fish.

Receivers are placed in and around Big Sandy Lake to detect and record data.



This tracking data will assist in estimating escapement rates through Sandy Lake Dam, movement upstream into tributaries, mortality rates and angler harvest rates. The data may inform future harvest regulations, dam management practices and the possibility of a fish passage.



“This study will allow us to better understand how fish live and move within the Big Sandy Lake watershed. By better understanding these vital resources, we can better protect and ensure a stronger future for them,” said Sam Smith, project manager. “This study utilizes a Corps of Engineers program to take advantage of MNDNR expertise and accomplish a shared objective.”



The Corps and MNDNR signed a 50/50 cost-share study within the Planning Assistance to States program in January 2020. Under its Planning Assistance to States and Tribes Program, the Corps is authorized to use its technical expertise in water and related land resource management to help states, federally recognized Indian Tribes and other eligible units of government with their water resource problems.

