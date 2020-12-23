Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Physical therapy

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2020

    Story by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class David Phan, physical therapy technician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, provides lumbar traction therapy in the prone position. Phan, a native of Houston, Texas, says "The best part of the job is being able to treat patients with musculoskeletal injuries and seeing patients returning to what they enjoy without pain." #FacesofNHJax

