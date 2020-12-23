Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class David Phan, physical therapy technician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, provides lumbar traction therapy in the prone position. Phan, a native of Houston, Texas, says "The best part of the job is being able to treat patients with musculoskeletal injuries and seeing patients returning to what they enjoy without pain." #FacesofNHJax

