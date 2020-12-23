Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class David Phan, physical therapy technician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, provides lumbar traction therapy in the prone position. Phan, a native of Houston, Texas, says "The best part of the job is being able to treat patients with musculoskeletal injuries and seeing patients returning to what they enjoy without pain." #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 12:46
|Story ID:
|385723
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Physical therapy, by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
