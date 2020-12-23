Hospitalman Joshua Sanchez checks on the status of a patient in the Intensive Care Unit at Naval Hospital Jacksonville. Sanchez, a native of Phoenix, Arizona, says, "I support critically ill patients by checking patients' vital signs on the monitor and helping them get better." #FacesofNHJax

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2020 Date Posted: 12.23.2020 12:17 Story ID: 385716 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ICU Naval Hospital Jacksonville, by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.