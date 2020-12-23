Hospitalman Joshua Sanchez checks on the status of a patient in the Intensive Care Unit at Naval Hospital Jacksonville. Sanchez, a native of Phoenix, Arizona, says, "I support critically ill patients by checking patients' vital signs on the monitor and helping them get better." #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 12:17
|Story ID:
|385716
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ICU Naval Hospital Jacksonville, by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT