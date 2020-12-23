Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ICU Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2020

    Story by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Hospitalman Joshua Sanchez checks on the status of a patient in the Intensive Care Unit at Naval Hospital Jacksonville. Sanchez, a native of Phoenix, Arizona, says, "I support critically ill patients by checking patients' vital signs on the monitor and helping them get better." #FacesofNHJax

