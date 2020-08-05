Military Excellence During The Pandemic: Hillian Top Graduate at Recruit Training Command

GREAT LAKES (NNS) -- Seaman Recruit Ta’nisha Hillian, Division 175, graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award on May 8.

Hillian, from Phenix City, Alabama, said she joined the Navy to build a better life for herself.

“I was going into my last semester of college and it was just a few months until my graduation when I received a letter on the first day of classes that I had been suspended for a year. So, in entering the Navy, I hope to gain self-discipline, time management skills, and have the time to self-reflect on the life I ultimately live.”

Hillian, 23, attended the University of South Alabama, where she was pursuing a degree in sport management and recreation studies. Hillian is a 2015 graduate of Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama, where she graduated in the top 10 percent of her class and was a National Technical Honor Society student. She also was a member of the school’s indoor and outdoor track relay teams that won state championships in two events.

Hillian is assigned the rate of Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment).

The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award (MEA) is the top award presented to the No. 1 recruit of their graduating training group. The MEA is awarded to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing and teamwork. The award placed her at the pinnacle of today's newest Sailors. Hillian is awarded a flag letter of commendation.

Hillian said she was surprised and honored to receive the MEA.

“I just did what I was supposed to do; it didn’t seem like anything above and beyond,” she said. “I am very proud because before I got to Recruit Training Command, I prayed to be at the top of my class, and I accomplished it.”

Hillian credited her Recruit Division Commanders, Chief Operations Specialist Brent Pierre, Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Chelsea Cowans, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 1st Class Shaun Hehir for their leadership and guidance.

Her faith and the support of friends and family provided Hillian with daily motivation.

“Before I came to boot camp, I was given a message to always find a reason to wake up every day happy and at peace,” Hillian said. “So, every day, my motivation came from within myself. I would pray constantly and consistently with thanks to my Lord and Savior. My family and friends helped lift my spirt to keep a positive attitude and strong mindset throughout boot camp.”

Hillian said the toughest part of boot camp was remaining focused despite repeated unsettling news from back home, mostly caused by COVID 19.

“I was notified of multiple deaths and sick loved ones,” she said. “It was like every other week. There were two deaths, a loved one who became sick and a close friend that was in a bad car accident. There wasn’t a change in my performance at all because I wasn’t going to allow that to happen no matter how bad I felt. I just couldn’t. I wasn’t built like that.”

After graduation, Hillian will attend Aviation Structural Mechanic “A” School in Pensacola, Florida. Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment) maintains and repairs utility systems throughout the aircraft. They work on systems such as air conditioning, heating, pressurization and oxygen, plus multiple safety devices including daily, preflight, post flight and other periodic aircraft inspections.

Boot camp is approximately eight weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes physical fitness, seamanship, firearms, firefighting and shipboard damage control along with lessons in Navy heritage and core values, teamwork and discipline. More than 35,000 recruits are trained annually at RTC and begin their Navy careers.

For more news from Recruit Training Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/rtc

