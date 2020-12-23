Hospitalman Santana Parchment prepares a baby warmer at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Labor and Delivery unit. Parchment, a native of Jacksonville, North Carolina and a mother of two, says "I love babies and supporting new mothers with their newborns," said Parchment. #FacesofNHJax
|12.23.2020
|12.23.2020 12:05
|385709
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|3
|0
