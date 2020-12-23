Hospitalman Santana Parchment prepares a baby warmer at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Labor and Delivery unit. Parchment, a native of Jacksonville, North Carolina and a mother of two, says "I love babies and supporting new mothers with their newborns," said Parchment. #FacesofNHJax

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2020 Date Posted: 12.23.2020 12:05 Story ID: 385709 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jacksonville's Labor and Delivery, by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.