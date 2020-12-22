NAVSUP Postal Team Works to Ensure ‘Mail Call’ Comes in Time for the Holidays

Photo By Jessica McClanahan | Mail arrives aboard USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) ahead of the Christmas holiday....... read more read more Photo By Jessica McClanahan | Mail arrives aboard USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) ahead of the Christmas holiday. William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy ships deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations have been actively engaged in enhanced counternarcotic operations since April 1, 2020. NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville has been providing planning, logistics, fuel, provisions, contracting, maintenance, and mail support services. As the holidays draw near, there may be no service more central to crew morale than mail.



As they do each year, NAVSUP mail routers work tirelessly to direct as much mail as possible to ships at sea and ashore in time for the holidays. The task of delivering mail to a vessel operating forward is no small logistical feat and requires the coordinated efforts of many – from logistics planners, to contracting officers, to mail handlers, to barge operators, to ships’ Postal Officers and designated crew members.



According to Mr. Otilio Santos, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville’s Director of Postal Operations, “Successful mail operations start with a pre-deployment postal brief that shapes expectations; this includes locations mail can be received or dispatched, and which postal services are available when visiting certain ports.”



As with all logistics operations at sea, the shore-based support team must be in constant contact with the ship’s supply department to ensure a seamless process among all mission partners. Mr. Santos went on to say, “Our U.S. 4th Fleet postal operations have been successful thanks to excellent collaboration between NAVSUP FLC’s San Diego and Norfolk, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Site Guantanamo Bay’s postal team, our NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville team, and most importantly NAVSUP mail routers.”



U.S. Navy postal operations don’t stop when the holidays have come and gone. “Our work is constant and we take our mission very seriously,” added Mr. Santos. “Many of us in postal ops are active duty or veterans who have been on the receiving end of the words ‘mail call’ – they can make any day at sea feel like Christmas.”



NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.



Get more information about the Navy from US Navy Facebook or twitter.

For more news from Naval Supply Systems Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/navsup/.