NMFSC Sailor Honored With MSC Award

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Dec. 22, 2020) Lt. Jonathan Gomez-Rivera, assigned to Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), received Navy Medicine's 2020 Health Facility Planning and Project Officer of the Year award.

The recognition is part of the Medical Service Corps (MSC) Officers of the Year, the awards are presented annually and Gomez-Rivera was one of 40 officers selected.

Gomez-Rivera's dedication to the Navy Medicine team led to his receiving the award.

“This award endorses my contributions, hard work, and dedication while confirming each one of us can strengthen and expand the power of Naval Medicine around the globe,” said Gomez-Rivera.

NMFSC leadership provided Gomez-Rivera the tools he needed to succeed and recognized his efforts through his nomination.

“Leadership within NMFSC has not only provided a platform filled with opportunity, but most importantly the command continues to allow and encourage my participation in providing value to the Health Facility Planning and Project Officer sub-specialty, Medical Service Corps Career Development Board Strategic Goal Group, and command operational planning teams,” said Gomez-Rivera. “In my opinion, this directly enables my sub-specialty to showcase its ability to strengthen Naval Medicine and provides the opportunity to expand my skill set outside of my expertise.”

Rear Adm. Timothy H. Weber, head of Medical Service Corps (MSC), complemented the awardees for their hard work.

“This award is a testament to your specialty expertise, professional acumen, impressive leadership, and inspirational contributions to your specific mission and those around you,” said Weber. “As Navy Medicine evolves, we continue to gain strength and agility in each specialty across NMRTCs, labs, operational and headquarter units. Your specific contributions have directly added to this strength and you have expanded the power of Naval Medicine around the globe.”

The awards represents not only his hard work but the efforts of his NMFSC co-workers.

“More importantly I want to personally thank my family, friends, leaders, and colleagues that have directly assisted me in getting to this point in my career,” said Gomez-Rivera. “Without any of them and their support, it would be impossible to achieve any of these accomplishments. Also, winning this award is bittersweet for me as many of my fellow Health Facility Planning and Project Officers deserve this award as well.”

Gomez-Rivera led several projects such as the space reutilization at NMFSC headquarters; planned, developed, and led the award of over $10 million in regional projects; and was instrumental in leadership roles for not only fellow officers but enlisted Sailors at NMFSC headquarters.

