MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune bids farewell to Metzger, welcomes Tellez during relief and appointment ceremony

Photo By Cpl. Ginnie Lee | U.S. Marines and civilians bow their heads during the invocation before the relief and appointment ceremony for Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune at the Marston Pavilion on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 21, 2020. Sgt. Maj. Charles A. Metzger, outgoing sergeant major for MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune, relinquished his duties to Sgt. Maj. Robert M. Tellez and retired after 30 years of honorable service to the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ginnie Lee)

Sgt. Maj. Robert M. Tellez assumed the duties as the Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune sergeant major from Sgt. Maj. Charles A. Metzger during a Relief and Appointment Ceremony held at Marston Pavilion on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 21, 2020.



The traditional ceremony included the passing of the noncommissioned officer sword, which signifies the transfer of the responsibilities and accountability from one senior enlisted Marine to another.



“Change is inevitable, but growth is optional,” said Metzger. “Everything is going to change in your life, but it’s up to you to decide what you are going to do with it. I think this is the time I take this opportunity to go out and do different things. All of the relationships, friendships and pure engagements I was able to encounter really mean everything to me.”



During the ceremony, to Maj. Gen Julian D. Alford, commanding general, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune, presented Metzger the Legion of Merit for 30 years of honorable service.



According to Alford, Metzger went above and beyond when it came to taking care of Marines. During the ceremony, Alford spoke about Metzger’s character and admired his “dedication to assisting the Marine Corps community in problem-solving”. He is proactive in things such as base beautification, improving housing standards and aiding in professional education and development of Marines in the tenant units.



“When you serve alongside of somebody for this long you really figure out their true character,” said Alford. “Honor, courage and commitment actually mean something to Sergeant Major Metzger deep down. He has always, always done the right thing, and I appreciate that about him. He is a good man.”



Tellez previously served as the Sergeant Major for Marine Aircraft Group 11 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, California.



“This is an environment I have yet to work in, so I am excited to learn more about installations and logistics while being able to advocate for Marines and tenant commands from a different point of view,” said Tellez. “I will do my best to assist the commanding general with maintaining an organization of Marines, Sailors and civilians who value performance and effectiveness and who are focused on developing processes to support members of their families. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune will continue to meet the needs of the operating forces and the missions of other tenant commands as well as stay connected with the local community.”