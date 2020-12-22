Operation Peace Visits NMCP

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Dec. 21, 2020) – Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Pediatric Inpatient Ward welcomed Operation PEACE on Dec. 21.

Ensign Andolyn Medina, event founder, stopped by the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and Hematology/Oncology Wards to gift children with Christmas presents before the holidays. This is the 14th annual Operation PEACE (Peer Empowerment and Community Engagement).

Medina, whose parents are both retired naval officers, was a patient in the Pediatrics Department when she was 8-years-old and said she missed out on a lot of holiday traditions with her family. When Medina recovered, she spoke with her mom about how she could give back.

“I realized how important it would be to give Christmas cheers to the children because I know firsthand what it feels like to be hospitalized during a holiday you look forward to,” Medina said. “Usually, Operation PEACE would consist of my pageant sisters joining us to give presents but because of COVID-19, we wanted to do things safer this year.”

Medina competed in junior beauty pageants and used her network of pageant competitors to start the holiday visit tradition to include many former Miss Virginias. Medina is a former Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen and Preteen and a prior Miss Virginia local titleholder. She has volunteered as an American Red Cross volunteer on the Hematology/Oncology Wards as well as completed an internship alongside Chris Brogan, NMCP’s child life specialist.

“For this year and every year moving forward, we want to dedicate Operation PEACE to Kaylyn Garrett,” Medina said. Garret, a former gift recipient, met Medina during the 2019 Operation PEACE visit. “She touched our hearts so much that we want to honor her legacy.”

