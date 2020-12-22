Homework makes the dream work

Many people view a child’s education as a foundation for developing the ability to learn well into adulthood. For one parent in particular, this journey presented challenges that seemed daunting in the beginning, but more attainable over time.



“The thought of me teaching my son things that he’ll need to recall, on a daily basis, for the rest of his life, was scary at first.”



Monica Alvarado, a U.S. Air Force military dependent, opted for virtual learning through the Department of Defense Education Activity. DoDEA relies on teachers who conduct classes remotely as they guide both parents and students through a computer-based curriculum.



“Every Monday involves a meeting with two teachers,” Monica said. “They focus on a variety of subjects for Kindergarten. During the rest of the week, we complete assignments and wait for their feedback.”



Monica helps her 5-year-old son, Raiden, focus on his studies by assuming the role of two different types of authority figures. Transitioning between these two jobs proves to be a balancing act.



“You have to be a parent and a teacher at the same time. All day long, I’m trying to teach him how to behave and clean after himself, but I also have to be a teacher by making sure he’s learning the material correctly.”



Monica explains how perseverance is the key to helping Raiden adjust to any difficulties they may face while navigating his lesson plan.



“He loves it. I think he appreciates knowing I’m not going to give up on him,” Monica said. “He knows that if we can’t learn it one way, I’ll come up with a different technique to teach him.”



Armed with an indomitable spirit, Monica and Raiden proceeded deeper into the semester. However, they appreciate the value of knowing when to pull away for a break.



“Being at home means we can take a breather,” Monica said. “Sometimes we say ‘Hey, let’s cool off for 15 or 20 minutes and we’ll come back to this later.’ It helps us return with a refreshed mindset.”



Monica found frequent breaks conducive to a relaxed home environment. Outside the home, Raiden’s education experience is supplemented with physical activity for maintaining wellness.



“We usually go to a trail or a running track three or four times a week,” Monica said. “I let him choose between using a bike or a scooter. If we can’t travel out on any given day, he still has the playground as an alternative.”



In addition to caring for Raiden, Monica splits her attention between his needs and that of her youngest son, Aleric. Despite a five year age difference, Monica discovered a rhythm in conducting her motherly responsibilities.



“I think it makes it easier. If Aleric is in his walker, there’s at least a 30 minute window where we can complete school assignments. Raiden has become more self-reliant during this semester and understands that if I’m busy with Aleric, we’ll still take care of his studies at some point.”



Flexibility has become commonplace for Monica, but she hopes other parents can be encouraged by her approach to overcoming apprehension with virtual learning.



“Just one day at a time,” Monica said. “That’s really the only way to get through it. Don’t wake up thinking you have to have a firm plan. I used to feel defeated when I couldn’t stick to a routine and it took a toll on us.”



Monica reflects on their progress over several months and explains that, ultimately, nothing can replace seeing Raiden’s achievements in real-time.



“It’s one thing for them to come home after school telling you what they learned, but it’s different seeing their excitement first-hand. It’s the sweetest moment that just melts your heart."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2020 Date Posted: 12.22.2020 09:10 Story ID: 385597 This work, Homework makes the dream work, by A1C Andrew Alvarado