CIWT Det. Fort Gordon Selects 2020 Sailor of the Year

Courtesy Photo | 201218-N-FJ801-0002 FORT GORDON, Ga. (December 18, 2020) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Kevin Barnes, attached to the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Det. Fort Gordon, was selected as the Det. Sailor of the Year for fiscal year 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by photo by Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 1st Class Amanda J. Girard/Released)

By Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 1st Class Amanda J. Girard, Center for Information Warfare Training Det. Fort Gordon



FORT GORDON, Ga. – The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Det. Fort Gordon announced its selection of Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Kevin Barnes as its 2020 Sailor of the Year (SOY).



This exemplary Det. has produced more than its share of extraordinary instructors and professionals over the years, and this his year was no different.



Competition for SOY was very stiff, with two of the initial candidates becoming ineligible because they were selected for promotion to chief petty officer. Two additional candidates were selected and the process continued, eventually resulting in Barnes’ selection.



Throughout the year, Barnes served as divisional leading petty officer and oversaw the transition of several courses under his purview. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barnes spearheaded Det. video telecommunications efforts, enabling the continued mission success and training compliance for Det. staff and students, whether they were on telework or in the classroom. In addition, Barnes was the suicide prevention coordinator for the Det., a role especially important during these trying times.



Barnes was humbled by his selection as the Det.’s Sailor of the Year, adding, “It’s a huge honor to be chosen as the Sailor of the Year. I couldn’t do what I do without the support of everybody on our team. Everything happened because everybody else hopped on board and helped me get it done.” He concluded by saying, “Thank you to all my peers for your support.”



As a training location for CIWT, CIWT Det. Fort Gordon delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services, enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. CIWT Det. Fort Gordon specializes in training to fleet Sailors in the areas of satellite communications operation and maintenance, maritime cryptologic systems operation and maintenance, and language training graduating approximately 225 students in 30 courses of instruction annually.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



