    Photo Essay: New shipping, receiving, mail freight facility at Fort McCoy

    New shipping, receiving, mail freight facility at Fort McCoy

    A new shipping, receiving, and mail freight facility is shown Dec. 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A new shipping, receiving, and mail freight facility is shown Dec. 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The project contract, which was awarded to Relyant Global LLC, called for the construction of a pre-engineered metal building that will have an estimated 19,500 square feet of space.

    Projects like this align with Fort McCoy’s long-range strategic planning objectives, including to sustain and modernize Fort McCoy’s cantonment, range complex, strategic mobility, physical security, quality of life, and information technology infrastructure.

    This project is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    This work, Photo Essay: New shipping, receiving, mail freight facility at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy

    Scott T. Sturkol

