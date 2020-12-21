Photo Essay: New shipping, receiving, mail freight facility at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A new shipping, receiving, and mail freight facility is shown Dec. 4, 2020, at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A new shipping, receiving, and mail freight facility is shown Dec. 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project contract, which was awarded to Relyant Global LLC, called for the construction of a pre-engineered metal building that will have an estimated 19,500 square feet of space. Projects like this align with Fort McCoy’s long-range strategic planning objectives, including to sustain and modernize Fort McCoy’s cantonment, range complex, strategic mobility, physical security, quality of life, and information technology infrastructure. This project is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

A new shipping, receiving, and mail freight facility is shown Dec. 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The project contract, which was awarded to Relyant Global LLC, called for the construction of a pre-engineered metal building that will have an estimated 19,500 square feet of space.



Projects like this align with Fort McCoy’s long-range strategic planning objectives, including to sustain and modernize Fort McCoy’s cantonment, range complex, strategic mobility, physical security, quality of life, and information technology infrastructure.



This project is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



