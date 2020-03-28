AER assists Soldiers, Family members

By Amber Martin



Garrison Public Affairs Office



Fort Carson, Colo. — Last year Fort Carson’s Army Emergency Relief (AER) program provided approximately $2.5 million in assistance to Soldiers and their Family members. Donating to AER is one way Soldiers can help other Soldiers during financial hardships.



The Fort Carson AER campaign kicked off March 28, 2020, with a breakfast from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Elkhorn Conference Center.



“The AER campaign goal for this year is $150,000,” said Fredrick Lewis, Fort Carson AER officer. “For the past couple years our focus really is (on) 100 percent inform. We want 100 percent of the Soldiers on Fort Carson to (know) about (AER), the benefits and the importance of really donating to a worthy cause.”



The most common emergency situation Fort Carson Soldiers use AER funds for is emergency travel, including the death of a Family member, Lewis said. In 2019, Fort Carson’s AER funds saved Soldiers and their Families $475,000 in interest that would have been paid had they chosen to use a credit card or get a loan elsewhere. AER provides zero percent interest loans.



“I would say, it is often unforeseen emergencies,” Lewis said. “(AER) is (Soldiers’) opportunity to help out their fellow Soldiers … their fellow squad members.”



Retired Sgt. McCartha Thomas, a former Fort Carson Soldier, was recently medically retired due to cancer. In December 2019 he reached out to Lewis to see if he could receive AER funds to take care of his Family during his transition from the military.



“I still have a wife and kids and I didn’t know how they were going to be taken care of during that transition,” Thomas said. “As soon as (the medical retirement) started there was no actual paycheck coming in. That was when I asked for (AER) assistance.”



The assistance he received allowed him to pay for housing, basic utilities and food.



“At that point, just making sure my Family was taken care of first and foremost (was) the most important thing,” Thomas said. “And (they were) taken care of.”



Last year was the first year active-duty Soldiers donated more than the retired military population; active-duty Soldiers donated approximately $115,000, retirees donated about $70,500 and DOD civilians donated about $1,500. Lewis said it is important to pay it forward and continue to give to “battle buddies.”



“Soldiers desiring to donate to (AER) can either fill out the allotment form, the 4908, or they can go online to the AER website,” Lewis said. “They can donate by cash or check.”



Allotments established for AER donations will not be initiated until June 1.



AER assists Soldiers and their Family members in numerous ways including emergency travel, health care expenses, rent or mortgage, food purchases, vehicle repairs, primary change of station costs and more.



In 2019, Fort Carson’s AER program provided Soldiers and Family members with about $222,250 in grants and another $140,340.00 in scholarship grants.



Thomas said he would highly recommend Soldiers donate to AER. He said Soldiers cannot predict future emergencies, but AER can help Soldiers during hardships.



“At some point you are going to need help, you don’t know when,” Thomas said. “$5 or $10 here and there is not going to hurt … and if a battalion or brigade alone (donates) — it’s giving back to something that’s going to help you as a Soldier. You might not see it right then and there, but it will help.”



Lewis said he is thankful for the donations Soldiers, retirees and civilians provide to Fort Carson, but he wants to bring more awareness to the community about how AER takes care of Soldiers and their Family members. One way the Fort Carson AER campaign is trying to bring awareness is through the commanding general’s cup.



“This is the first year we are introducing the commanding general’s cup,” Lewis said. “(The cup) is going to be awarded to the battalion that donates the most money-wise and per battalion.”



Lewis is hoping the competition will further build esprit de corps.



This is the 78th annual AER campaign; AER has been supporting Soldiers and their Family members since 1942, with the purpose of relieving financial stress to Soldiers in the Army. It is the only nonprofit focused completely on helping Soldiers.



When Soldiers apply to receive assistance from AER Lewis said they look at the need. Any Soldier, active or retired, can visit the nearest AER officer for assistance. Fort Carson’s AER office is in the Army Community Service Center, building 1526.



Active-duty Soldiers and their Families, retired Soldiers, medically retired Soldiers and National Guard and Reserve Soldiers who are on active-duty status are eligible to receive AER funds.



The annual AER campaign runs through May 15. Donations are tax deductible and can be made online at https://www.aerhq.org/, or by contacting an AER unit project officer.

