National Guard Bureau's top enlisted leader visits NY National Guard troops

New York, — Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tony Whitehead, the top enlisted leader in the National Guard Bureau, visited New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen on security duty in New York on Friday, Dec. 11.



Whitehead, whose formal title is National Guard Bureau Senior Enlisted Advisor, visited New York along with General Daniel Hokanson, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



Whitehead’s role is to advise Hokanson on issues pertaining to the enlisted Soldiers and Airmen of the National Guard.



During the visit Whitehead spent time with members of Joint Task Force Empire Shield, the New York National Guard security augmentation force in New York City.



The task force, which assist city, state and federal law enforcement at key transportations hubs, was created after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.



Whitehead said it was great getting to know the Soldiers and Airmen of the task force.





“Their professionalism and commitment to the mission in New York City since 9/11 and during the pandemic is unparalleled,” he said.



He visited the Guard members on duty in Pennsylvania State and Grand Central Terminal, the two railroad stations in New York, to recognize the Soldiers and Airmen for their work, Whitehead said.





Whitehead took on the role of senior enlisted advisor to Hokanson in August. Prior to that he had served as command chief master sergeant for Air Forces Northern and the Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region.



Along with speaking with the task force members, Whitehead joined the New York Soldiers and Airmen in producing a National Guard Birthday video. The video can be seen here: https://www.facebook.com/ChiefNGB/videos/1057828507995856



Whitehead said that it was a pleasure meeting with the Soldiers and Airmen of JTF Empire Shield.



“They go to work every day to protect key infrastructure locations, keeping citizens safe,” said Whitehead. “They are a testament to the incredible work our Guardsmen and women are doing for our communities every day."

There are currently 750 New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen on the mission. Most are members of the Army National Guard and ten percent belong to the Air National Guard.



“As proud guardsmen we’re here in our community, in which we live, protect and defend in our own backyard,’ explained Air National Guard Colonel Paul Salas, the task force commander told Whitehead.



“The mission has been long and enduring,” Salas said. “But the Empire Shield members are very cognizant and they’re proud that they are the ones providing that first line defense here in New York City.”



Staff Sgt. Kyle Cornelius said that he was motivated and felt acknowledged by Whitehead’s visit.



“It felt great to have him come, engage and talk to us on an individual level,” Cornelius said. “By doing that, it shows we’re cared for and that we’re not just numbers on the floor.”



“It motivates my Soldiers to know that top officials care, are paying attention and took time out of their day to meet with us,” Cornelius added.



Army National Guard Specialist Tenzin Tashi, received a challenge coin from Whitehead during his visit.



It means a lot as a junior enlisted Soldier to get a coin,” Tashi said. “It boosts your morale and drives you to do even better and greater things.”



“I consider New York City my home, and it’s important that we are here to keep our home safe,” she said.



Tashi was one of the Soldiers at Penn Station to be recognized and receive a coin from Whitehead.



“It’s important that we’re here to show the city that there are people out here, ready and willing to support in defending the city,” said Sgt. Rivkah Weissberger, who was also recognized at Penn station.