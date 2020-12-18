USS Port Royal Seize Suspected Narcotics

Photo By NAVCENT Public Affairs | 201218-N-NO146-1004 North Arabian Sea (Dec. 18, 2020) The guided-missile cruiser USS...... read more read more Photo By NAVCENT Public Affairs | 201218-N-NO146-1004 North Arabian Sea (Dec. 18, 2020) The guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal (CG 73), deployed to U.S. Fifth Fleet and operating in direct support to Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) CTF-150, visit, board, search and seize (VBSS) team interdicts a stateless dhow suspected of narcotics smuggling in the international waters of the North Arabian Sea, Dec. 18. CMF is a multinational maritime partnership which exists to counter illicit non-state actors on the high seas, promoting security, stability and prosperity in the Arabian Gulf, the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman. CTF 150 conducts maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf to disrupt criminal and terrorist organizations, ensuring legitimate commercial shipping can transit the region free from non-state threats. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal (CG 73), deployed to U.S. Fifth Fleet and operating in support of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), interdicted a shipment of more than 1100 lbs. (521 kg) of suspected narcotics from a dhow in the international waters of the North Arabian Sea, Dec. 18.



Twenty-three bags of narcotics were discovered and tested, resulting in a seizure of approximately 150 lbs. (45 kg) of suspected hash, 400 lbs. (181 kg) of methamphetamines and more than 600 lbs. (272 kg) of heroin.



This seizure, conducted in direct support of CMF’s Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, marks the fifth CMF drugs seizure since October.



To mitigate the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19, the boarding team undertook carefully executed precautionary measures during and after the boarding, to include decontamination of all seized contraband.



The CMF is a multinational maritime partnership which exists to counter illicit non-state actors in international waters, promoting security, stability and prosperity in the Arabian Gulf, the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman. CTF 150 conducts maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf to disrupt criminal and terrorist organizations, ensuring legitimate commercial shipping can transit the region, free from non-state threats. CTF 150 is currently led by the Royal Saudi Naval Force, the second time the country’s Navy has led the task force.