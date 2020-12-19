U.S. Africa Command stands up Joint Task Force-Quartz

Courtesy Photo | The Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) conducts maritime...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) conducts maritime operations off the coast of Somalia in support Operation OCTAVE QUARTZ. The OOQ mission is to reposition U.S. DOD personnel from Somalia to other locations in East Africa. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Africa Command commander, U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend directed the formation of Joint Task Force- Quartz to oversee Operation Octave Quartz, a mission designated to reposition forces from Somalia.



“I directed the activation of a joint task force, JTF-Quartz, built around the headquarters of Special Operations Command-Africa, to oversee Operation Octave Quartz, the directed re-positioning of U.S. forces from Somalia to other bases in East Africa,” said Townsend.



Townsend traveled to East Africa Dec. 14-17 and met with U.S. commanders and forces supporting the mission and operations in East Africa.



“JTF-Quartz is commanded by the SOCAF commander, Maj. Gen. Dag Anderson. I have just returned from visiting him at his forward headquarters in East Africa where I met with Dag and his commanders to review their posture and plans. JTF-Quartz is ready to go,” said Townsend.



Townsend also met with African partners, providing reassurance of sustained commitment to East Africa security.



“To be clear, the U.S. is not withdrawing or disengaging from East Africa. We remain committed to helping our African partners build a more secure future,” Townsend said. “We also remain capable of striking Al-Shabaab at the time and place of our choosing—they should not test us.”



The JTF will relocate forces while maintaining pressure on violent extremist organizations in the region and supporting enduring partners.



“We will execute this mission swiftly, methodically, and with additional forces to protect both our partners and US forces,” said Maj. Gen. Dagvin Anderson, Joint Task Force – Quartz commander. “Enemies should expect continued pressure and swift retribution if they choose to attack.”



U.S. military assets have moved into the region to support the operation, to include the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4).



The repositioning of forces will be completed in a deliberate, conditions-based manner.



U.S. Africa Command remains committed to East Africa and Somalia, to include maintaining regional security, training, as well as continuing to pressure Al Qaeda's franchise al-Shabaab. U.S. Africa Command will ensure a focus on the continuity of operations and support in Somalia and the East African region.