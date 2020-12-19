232nd CSSB Christmas videos

Soldiers assigned to 232ndCombat Sustainment Support Battalion send holiday shout outs to family members from Kuwait.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2020 02:59
|Story ID:
|385408
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Hometown:
|HASTINGS, MN, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, IL, US
|Hometown:
|LIBERTYVILLE, IL, US
|Hometown:
|TAMPA, FL, US
