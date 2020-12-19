Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    232nd CSSB Christmas videos

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.19.2020

    Courtesy Story

    101st Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to 232ndCombat Sustainment Support Battalion send holiday shout outs to family members from Kuwait.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2020
    Date Posted: 12.19.2020 02:59
    Story ID: 385408
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, OH, US
    Hometown: HASTINGS, MN, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, IL, US
    Hometown: LIBERTYVILLE, IL, US
    Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US

    TAGS

    Kuwait
    Holiday Shoutout
    232nd CSSB
    232nd Combat Sustainment Brigade

