Photo Essay: CWOC students practice cold-water immersion training scenario at Fort McCoy

Members of a squad of Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 21-01 students made up of Soldiers pull a sled with a fellow squad service member who had been immersed in cold water Dec. 15, 2020, during a cold-water immersion training scenario for the course at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The scenario included having one of the squad members go through a cold-water immersion event in the lake and then the squad, as a team, has to take what they learned during the course to have that affected squad member warm up and recover.



This effort included having the squad member take off most clothing and then climb into a sled lined with dry blankets.



At the same time, other squad members would erect an Arctic cold-weather tent with a heater where the squad member would then further warm up and recover to prevent injury.



Cold-Weather Operations Course, or CWOC, students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear.



Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions, camouflage and concealment, and more.



The training is coordinated through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy.



