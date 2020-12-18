M&FRC, senior NCOs spread holiday cheer at JBSA-Lackland

Photo By Sarayuth Pinthong | U.S. Air Force military members hold signs to spread holiday cheer for drivers to see...... read more read more Photo By Sarayuth Pinthong | U.S. Air Force military members hold signs to spread holiday cheer for drivers to see Dec. 18, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The event, organized by the installation’s Military and Family Readiness Center and the JBSA-Lackland Top 3, aimed to provide encouragement and positivity to motorists entering the installation, and to offer a reminder of the resources available through the M&FRC. The goal of the M&FRC is to provide support and services that contribute to the readiness of our total force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – Caring messages brought warmth to a cold winter morning as senior NCOs from across Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland lined the streets holding signs to spread holiday cheer Dec. 18.



The event, organized by the installation’s Military and Family Readiness Center and the JBSA-Lackland Top 3, aimed to provide encouragement and positivity to motorists entering the installation.



“Our hope is that if there is somebody who may need some extra assistance, they see this as a sign and they know they are not alone,” said Master Sgt. Ashley Mckerlie, JBSA-Lackland M&FRC superintendent.



“Whether they need help with financial counseling, employment assistance, connecting with a Military [and] Family Life Counselor or finding out about other resources that will help them, the M&FRC offers services to help them,” she said.



Mckerlie, who also serves as the JBSA-Lackland Top 3 treasurer, said the M&FRC teamed up with the Top 3 to reach a larger audience and bring awareness about programs offered. “As a senior NCO, it’s our job to take care of people and a big piece of that is knowing what programs we have in place to support the installation,” she said.



Master Sgt. Nomer Evangelista, JBSA-Lackland Top 3 outreach chair, said the goal was to showcase a message to the total force that they are important and have support.



“It is very important for [us] to spread holiday cheer to simply say thanks to all our personnel and their families for their hard work, sacrifices and resilience throughout the year,” Evangelista said.



“We’re on your team, we’re in this fight together – that’s the intent behind this,” added Master Sgt. Jermaine Wilson, JBSA-Lackland Top 3 president. “We understand what our service members and customers are going through [this year], and we just want to let them know that we’re in this fight with them.”



The signs displayed a variety of messages, ranging from “Life is tough, so are you!” to “Hey, you’ve got this!” to “Today is your day to shine.” Motorists honked and waved as they passed the signs.



“Whether you’re active duty, reserve, dependent or civilian, you are part of the JBSA family,” Mckerlie said. “The holidays can be a very stressful time and sometimes you just need that reminder that you’re not alone and you can get past any obstacle.”



The goal of the M&FRC is to provide support and services that contribute to the readiness of the total force. JBSA-Lackland M&FRC is providing a full menu of virtual services and support. For more information, call (210) 671-3722 or email 802fss.fsfr@us.af.mil.