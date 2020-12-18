Newly promoted Ohio National Guard major general among highest-ranking currently serving in Congress

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay | Ohio Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Steve Stivers, who in his civilian capacity serves...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay | Ohio Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Steve Stivers, who in his civilian capacity serves as the U.S. representative for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, kneels so that his wife, Karen, daughter, Sarah, and son, Ben, can attach the two-star shoulder rank epaulettes to his uniform Dec. 11, 2020, as part of a promotion ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio. “Obviously, my wife, Karen, there really are no words that I can use to help people understand what you’ve done and continue to do for me and our family,” Stivers said. “Like so many military spouses, you’re the unsung hero who works behind the scenes.” see less | View Image Page

The president of the United States, acting upon the recommendation of the Secretary of the Army, recently promoted Brig. Gen. Steve Stivers to the rank of major general, which was formally recognized during an intimate promotion ceremony Dec. 11 at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory, home to the Ohio National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters.



Stivers is one of the highest-ranking National Guard members to simultaneously serve as a member of Congress. He has represented Ohio’s 15th District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2011.



“I can’t think of a better leader in a better position than Steve Stivers to help us prepare our Soldiers for what is happening in current events,” said Maj. Gen. John C. Harris, Jr., Ohio adjutant general. “This generation of National Guard leaders are redefining our National Guard.”



Harris said this is an inflection point in U.S. history, contending with a global pandemic, incredible social polarization, civil disturbance and the challenge of rising competitors in China and Russia.



“Steve Stivers has literally committed his entire adult life to public service,” Harris said. “The commitment, resolve and vision of Stivers as the joint staff director of the Ohio National Guard prepared ONG staff for immediate emergency response as actioned this year,” Harris said.



Stivers has served in the Ohio Army National Guard for 35 years. In his role as director of joint staff for the Ohio National Guard, he was responsible for the coordination and integration of Army and Air Force elements, as well as oversight of joint interservice, interagency, multinational and state cabinet-level coordination for Ohio’s role in homeland defense and support to civil authorities.



“I am humbled by the opportunity in front of me,” Stivers said. “This promotion really isn't about me. It’s about the incredible Soldiers, noncommissioned officers and officers — both commissioned and warrant officers — who helped me through more than 30 years of a National Guard career.”



Stivers said that the Ohio National Guard has afforded him the opportunity to fulfill his military interests as well as his civilian aspirations.



“I truly owe much of my civilian success to this professional organization, where results are expected, and teamwork and character are demanded,” Stivers said.



Stivers began his military career in 1985 when he enlisted in the Ohio Army National Guard. He received a commission in 1988 through Officer Candidate School. He has commanded at the company, battalion and regimental levels while serving in staff assignments at the battalion, brigade and Joint Force Headquarters levels. In 2004-05, while serving in the Ohio Senate, Stivers was deployed to Iraq, where he served as a battalion commander.