Congrats November Student of the Month winners!

U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguiness, 17th Training Group commander, presents Airman 1st Class Kevin Weng, 316th Training Squadron student, the 17th TRG Student of the Month award outside of the Brandenburg Hall on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 11, 2020. Weng worked hard for his award and had shown his dedication to his squadron and the training he received at Goodfellow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas-- The Student of the Month awards and Rope of the Month award are presented by 17th Training Group leadership each month.

The Student of the Month award is given to one outstanding student from each squadron, who are selected and voted for by the students and instructors of their respective squadrons.

The Rope of the Month award is handed out as recognition for the rope who stands out amongst their peers. These students have worked hard for these awards and have shown their dedication to their squadrons and the training they receive at Goodfellow.