    Congrats November Student of the Month winners!

    U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguiness, 17th Training Group commander, presents Airman

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas-- The Student of the Month awards and Rope of the Month award are presented by 17th Training Group leadership each month.
    The Student of the Month award is given to one outstanding student from each squadron, who are selected and voted for by the students and instructors of their respective squadrons.
    The Rope of the Month award is handed out as recognition for the rope who stands out amongst their peers. These students have worked hard for these awards and have shown their dedication to their squadrons and the training they receive at Goodfellow.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 13:20
    Story ID: 385336
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    This work, Congrats November Student of the Month winners!, by SrA Abbey Rieves

    Winners
    November
    AETC
    2020
    student of the month

