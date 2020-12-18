Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Sunset at Fort McCoy's cantonment area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The sun sets behind buildings on the cantonment area Dec. 16, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 12:36
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Wisconsin
    sunset
    Army
