Chief Vincent, founding EPME instructor, dies at 91

A private family funeral service was held last Friday, December 11, in South Jordan, Utah, for U.S. Air Force retired Chief Master Sgt. Richard "Dick" Vincent, one of the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center's founding staff.



Chief Vincent was 91 years old.



The 1948 Air Force enlistee served in Japan, Long Island, Connecticut, Mississippi, Arizona and joined the Utah Air National Guard in 1957, before his selection among TEC's six initial instructors and staff, including a deputy commandant, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Paul H. Lankford and a commandant/commander U.S. Air Force Maj. Ed Morrisey.



Colonel Morrisey, a retired U.S. Air Force Order of the Sword inductee, commented on Chief Vincent's quality and character in a recent TEC email. U.S. Air Force retired Chief Master Sgt. Arthur Hafner, TEC's ninth commandant, also commented on Chief Vincent.



"He was an outstanding Chief and a strong supporter of the PMEC/TEC," said Chief Hafner, who added that Chief Vincent additionally served TEC as a guest instructor.



With a mix of new staff and instructors as well as the experienced Air Defense Command instructors, the Air National Guard's NCO academy graduated its first 103 students in Phase II, Class 68-B on July 19, 1968. Airmen arrived for NCO Leadership School (precursor to Airman Leadership School) in July 1970.



According to his memorialization online, "among his most treasured achievements was his time as an instructor and curriculum developer at the ANG NCO Officer Leadership School. Not only did he become an instructor, he was the Director of Training and wrote the Leadership Training Curriculum."



According to his memorialization, Chief Vincent's wife, four children, five step-children, 38 grandchildren, 69 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren survive him. He was preceded in death by his first wife, a granddaughter, and a daughter-in-law. Go to https://www.thememories.com/obituary/richard-vincent/26507#/#.

