Kunsan holds inaugural Airpower Leadership Academy course

Professional development allows Airmen, of all ranks, to take charge of their careers. The Air Force is continuously working towards improving Airmen’s professional and personal growth.



The 8th Fighter Wing hosted their inaugural Airpower Leadership Academy course at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 17, 2020. The graduating class consisted of Airmen working toward being better individuals and leaders for themselves and to their fellow Airmen.



“Airpower Leadership Academy is focused mentoring and growth through guided discussion,” said Master Sgt. Gene Tschida, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight chief and ALA director. “During the two-hour discussions each week, conversations are designed to reshape noncommissioned officers’ thought processes and encourage critical thinking. The true learning from ALA comes after the discussions, when NCO’s are immersed in their work environment and can connect real world application to the perspectives gained from class.”



The Airmen rank from staff sergeant and technical sergeant, and hand-selected by their senior enlisted leaders at the Wolf Pack.



“I’m excited that we were able to bring the Air Power Leadership Academy here to the Wolf Pack,” said Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie Woods, 8th Fighter Wing command chief. “The program is great because it focuses on deliberate mentorship from great leaders, while also ensuring the diverse perspectives of our students allows them to teach each other. I fully believe leadership can be taught from many different perspectives, and that flexibility is what ALA is all about.”



The mentorship and involvement from senior enlisted Airmen to their junior Airmen is pertinent to the students’ success for the course and the rest of their careers. The students also dive into group exercises and exchanges of views to benefit each other’s new frame of mind.



“As sessions are held for one two-hour blocks, once a week for ten-weeks,” said Tschida. “In the ten weeks, there are three unique days: the icebreaker, a first sergeant panel and graduation. The other sessions are set up as a circle or U-shaped design. The cadre may have two to three slides for visual reference, conduct team building exercises, or play a short video to convey a topic. Beyond that, it is aggressive conversation, discussing conflicting points of view, and learning from each other.”



Dialogue is a key element in the ALA program, and goes beyond the classroom at the Wolf Pack. While still a new program within the last few years, it’s begun to broaden and connect with its audience.



“I was selected to standup the inaugural ALA program at the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing last year, and since have become attached to the wonderful people and conversation it generates,” said Tschida. “I am currently the ALA Director here at the Wolf Pack, a position I am truly humbled to serve in. I coordinate the instructors, students, and topics to ensure things go smoothly. I lean on my fellow cadre for support with items like the chief master sergeant interviews, the first sergeant panel and graduation planning.”



ALA is not a course that any Airman can attend, and is designed to deeply consider who receives the opportunity to catch insight from senior mentors of the Wolf Pack. Once the NCO’s graduate, they along with the cadre, select the next class – Airmen who can gain knowledge from the course and contribute to this newly found program.



“The goal, in my own words, is to impact a few individuals a great degree, so they may have a positive ripple effect of empathy and deliberate leadership for fellow Airmen,” said Tschida. “How important proper communication is, we are in control of how happy we are, no title, rank or position can prevent you from performing at a higher level, and that personal and professional growth never stops.”

