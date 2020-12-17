NAVFAC Hawaii Awards $12.8 Million to Construct/Renovate Air Force Reserve Building 4100H at Pearl Harbor

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii awarded Helsel Phelps Construction Co., Honolulu, Hawaii, a firm-fixed-price task order for $12,849,000 under a multiple award construction contract for renovating Building 4100H and constructing a two-story annex to Building 4100H at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH).



“The award of this project enables substantial enhancement and consolidation of key 624th Regional Support Group command structures,” said Lt Col Luke T. Donovan, Commander, 647 Civil Engineer Squadron and Deputy Public Works Officer JBPHH. “It is also one of the largest construction efforts for the Air Force Reserves on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam since the standup of the Joint Base”.



The work to be performed provides for constructing a two story annex to Building 4100H. The annex will be connected to Building 4100H via a covered walkway at the second level. The work includes deep foundations consisting of drilled and grouted micro piles, concrete grade beams, concrete footings, reinforced slab on grade floor, reinforced concrete block wall, metal decking with concrete topped floor slabs, prefabricated roof trusses, metal roof decking, aluminum standing seam metal roofing, metal gutters, and metal fascia. It also includes mechanical, electrical and communications management systems.



The renovation work includes reconfiguring the interior of Building 4100H. It also includes renovation of restroom spaces, replacing all interior finishes throughout the building to include new flooring, ceiling systems and painting interior walls, upgrading the electrical systems and adding power drops to accommodate systems furniture.



The task order also contains two furniture, fixture and equipment line items, which if awarded would increase cumulative task order value to $13,870,618.



Fiscal 2018 military construction, (Air Force Reserve) contracts funds in the amount of $8,552,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, (Air Force Reserve) contract funds in the amount of $4,297,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal.



Work will be performed in Oahu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by July 2022.



Seven proposals were received for this task order.

