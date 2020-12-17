Deadline-Driven: Students Have Until Jan. 15 to Participate in Naval STEM Initiative

The Department of the Navy’s (DoN) Naval STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) program is encouraging college students to participate in the Naval Horizons initiative as soon as possible. The challenge will close at noon EST on Friday, Jan. 15.



Naval Horizons is a new video educational series designed to inspire community college, undergraduate and graduate students by raising their awareness of the real-world science and technology challenges of today.



Managed by the Office of Naval Research (ONR) on behalf of the DoN, the Naval STEM Coordination Office oversees investments in education, outreach and workforce initiatives—which will enable the Navy and Marine Corps to maintain their scientific and technological edge on the global stage.



“In the videos, scientists and engineers discuss the applicability of their work today,” said Sandy Landsberg, who is both the Naval STEM Coordination Office executive and a division director in ONR’s Information, Cyber and Spectrum Superiority Department. “These talented students are still charting their professional paths—Naval Horizons challenges them to design the Navy and Marine Corps of the future.”



“In addition, this initiative is designed to reach thousands of students,” she continued. “By including their unique and varied insights and thought processes, we can foster new, innovative approaches to strengthen the technological readiness of the Navy and Marine Corps.”



Naval Horizons is designed to introduce students to cutting-edge science and technology topics impacting the Navy and Marine Corps. It does so through online instructional videos covering nearly 20 research areas—including cybersecurity, undersea medicine, artificial intelligence and autonomy.



Participating students are expected to learn about naval topics by watching the videos—and submitting a report on the state of the art and a futurist vision of the Navy and Marine Corps in 2040. They will also have the option to submit a statement of interest that will be used to connect interested students with one of many DoN scientists and engineers to learn more.



Each submission will be reviewed to ensure the responses provided are technically sufficient. Submissions will be evaluated on a rolling basis, and the first 3,000 submissions to meet the evaluation criteria will be awarded a stipend.



Potential participants must meet the following criteria:



• Must be a U.S. citizen

• Community college students

• Undergraduate students

• Graduate students

• STEM majors

• Enrolled at an accredited college/university

• Age 18 and over



Those interested in participating in Naval Horizons should visit https://navalhorizons.asee.org/.



While this challenge is designed specifically for college students, anyone can watch the videos related to Naval STEM.



Warren Duffie Jr. is a contractor for ONR Corporate Strategic Communications.

