Camp Zama’s thrift store reopens in new location with new name

The Zama Middle High School Trojan Trove Thrift Store, located in Bldg. 311-A across from John O. Arnn Elementary School, is open for business on Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, Dec. 3. The store hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, and 9 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. (U.S. Army photo by Noriko Kudo)

SAGAMIHARA FAMILY HOUSING AREA, Japan (Dec. 17, 2020) - The Zama Middle High School Trojan Trove Thrift Store, located in Bldg. 311-A across from John O. Arnn Elementary School, opened in its new location Nov. 27.



The store was originally known as the Treasure Trove Thrift Store and was located on Camp Zama.



Christina Mendenhall, ZMHS Parent-Teacher Organization president, said the board members decided to rename the store after the school so community members would know it raises money for the school, which includes seventh through 12th graders. Students are known as the “Trojans,” and the school’s mascot features a Trojan warrior in battle gear.



Mendenhall said the store only accepts donations in person when the store is open so representatives can monitor what comes in and determine what would best suit the needs of the community.



“We are excited to open the new facility and to help the community,” Mendenhall said. “I’d love for everyone to come and check it out to see that it’s organized and clean and what’s available.”



Mendenhall said PTO members, teachers, students, community members volunteered to reopen the store as a new project and run it to help the school and the community.



“It’s 100 percent run and operated by the volunteers and the students,” said Mendenhall. “It’s been a good community project.”



Jenae Giles, PTO vice president, said the store’s purpose is to help the community and ZMHS.



The PTO helps the school by filling in where usual funding sources are not available, Giles said.



The money the PTO makes at the store goes to various clubs, projects, organizations and sports teams at the school, Giles said. Organizations submit funding requests, and PTO officials review and approve the requests.



“We have been able to provide for many of the requests submitted this year because of the money that we made at the store this year,” said Giles.



The PTO also offers community members with volunteer opportunities, Giles said.



Anyone in the community can be a PTO member with a $10 membership fee and, once a member, can volunteer at the store, Giles said. One of the benefits is that volunteers can participate in members’ only nights.



Giles said the store is a good place for community members to donate items they don’t need and find items inexpensively.



The store can be especially helpful when community members first arrive at Camp Zama and do not yet have their belongings, Giles said.



The store hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of the month.



Community members can direct questions to the ZMHS PTO at zamapto@gmail.com.