First Tripler employees receive COVID-19 vaccine

TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HONOLULU, Hawaii —Tripler Army Medical Center began inoculating identified critical medical staff and first responders with the COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 16.
The Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration plan will implement a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing, and administering COVID-19 vaccines to protect our people, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 23:53
|Story ID:
|385171
|Location:
|HI, US
