First Tripler employees receive COVID-19 vaccine

TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HONOLULU, Hawaii —Tripler Army Medical Center began inoculating identified critical medical staff and first responders with the COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 16.



The Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration plan will implement a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing, and administering COVID-19 vaccines to protect our people, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response.

