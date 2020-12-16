Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Tripler employees receive COVID-19 vaccine

    Tripler begins inoculating staff members with COVID-19 vaccine.

    Photo By Mackenzie Walsh | Tripler Army Medical Center began inoculating identified critical medical staff and...... read more read more

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Story by Kayla Overton 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HONOLULU, Hawaii —Tripler Army Medical Center began inoculating identified critical medical staff and first responders with the COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 16.

    The Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration plan will implement a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing, and administering COVID-19 vaccines to protect our people, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 23:53
    Story ID: 385171
    Location: HI, US

    This work, First Tripler employees receive COVID-19 vaccine, by Kayla Overton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vaccine
    Tripler Army Medical Center
    Tripler
    COVID-19
    warpspeed

