Naval Health Clinic Lemoore Opens Satellite Pharmacy

Photo By Elaine Heirigs | From left to right: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jeremiah Kemp, Hospital Corpsman 2nd...... read more read more Photo By Elaine Heirigs | From left to right: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jeremiah Kemp, Hospital Corpsman 2nd class Cameron Wilkerson, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Famela Libut, Chief Hospital Corpsman Soutsakhone Sanethavong, Chief Hospital Corpsman Shannon Kirby and Lt. Tanesia Maul. (U.S. Navy Photo by Elaine Heirigs, public affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

NAS LEMOORE (Dec. 16, 2020) Leadership aboard Naval Air Station Lemoore participated in a ribbon cutting to officially open the Naval Health Clinic Lemoore Satellite Pharmacy, Dec. 16.



Capt. David Breier, NHCL/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore commanding officer and Capt. Douglas Peterson, Naval Air Station Lemoore commanding officer, worked together to cut the ceremonial ribbon to the new Satellite Pharmacy pick up location located between the Navy Exchange and Commissary.



“The leadership at NHCL is striving to best meet the demands of our beneficiaries at the same time as safely delivering that care; and the Satellite Pharmacy offers that service,” Lt. Tanesia Maul, pharmacy department head said. “It alleviates unnecessary visits to the health clinic and ultimately reduces patient traffic, exposure and time.”



New or renewal prescriptions can be called into the NHCL pharmacy line at (559) 998-4499 or (559) 998-4708 to speak with a pharmacy staff member who will have your prescription filled and sent to the Satellite Pharmacy for pick up. The automated refill line is also available at (559) 998-4454. All refills should be called in two business days in advance of the planned pick-up date.



“There are no changes for patients seen at Medical Home Ports, OB/GYN, Dental, Urgent Care Clinic, Surgery, Hornet Health,” Maul said. "After your appointment at the clinic, you can proceed to the pharmacy and pick up your medication.”



Same day medication pick up will continue to be available for any patients seen out in town at an emergency room, urgent care clinic or following a hospital admission. These medications will be prepared and be available for pick-up within two business days at the Satellite Pharmacy location.



Prescriptions should be picked up within seven days, on the eighth day it will not be available for pick up.



The satellite pharmacy hours of operation are Monday through Friday: 8 am to 4 pm, Saturdays: 9am to 1 pm and closed Sunday.



Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore, co-located with Naval Health Clinic Lemoore ensures the readiness of its active duty service members and improves the lives of military families through the delivery of high-quality healthcare to over 18,000 eligible beneficiaries at NAS Lemoore, Calif. and NAS Fallon, Nev. The command also provides dental care and medical administrative support to Navy, Marine Corps and international students at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), Defense Language Institute and the Center for Information Dominance in Monterey, Calif.