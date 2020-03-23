301 FW welcomes community, F-35A Lightning II

Photo By Capt. Jessica Gross | Leadership from the 301st Fighter Wing, U.S Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Fort...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Jessica Gross | Leadership from the 301st Fighter Wing, U.S Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth, Texas, along with the support of Installation Commander Navy Capt. Jonathan Townsend, speak with community members prior to the U.S. Air Force’s Draft Environment Impact Study on the proposed AFRC F-35A operational beddown on March 5, 2020 at Brewer High School Auditorium, Fort Worth, Texas. The Air Force has identified U.S Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth, Texas as the preferred alternative, however, other reasonable alternatives include Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., and Whiteman AFB, Mo. see less | View Image Page

After publication of the U.S. Air Force’s Draft Environment Impact Study on the proposed AFRC F-35A operational beddown, a public hearing for U.S. Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas as a proposed location for the aircraft occurred on March 5, 2020.



Pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act, the Air Force prepared a draft Environmental Impact Study for public review that analyzes the potential environmental impacts associated with the beddown of Air Force Reserve Command F-35A aircraft, associated infrastructure, and manpower at an Air Force installation within the continental U.S. where the AFRC conducts a global precision attack mission.



The hearing commenced with more than 80 individuals in attendance. The audience included residences and political leaders from the surrounding Fort Worth communities.



The hearing provided a platform for attendees to understand the mission, the Draft EIS and an opportunity provide verbal or written input.



The public’s input is valuable and assists the Air Force in making informed decisions. Comments on the Draft EIS can be provided and submitted electronically, or in writing until March 31, 2020.



Public Comment Options:



Electronically submit comments through www.AFRC-F35A-beddown.com.

Email: HQAFRC.F-35.EIS@us.af.mil

U.S. Postal Service:

AFCEC/CZN ATTN: Mr. Hamid Kamalpour



2261 Hughes Avenue, Suite 155



JBSA Lackland Air Force Base, TX 78236-9853.



Courier: (FedEx, UPS, etc.):

AFCEC/CZN, ATTN: Mr. Hamid Kamalpour,

3515 S. General McMullen Drive, Suite 155

San Antonio, TX 78226-1710.





The Record of Decision issued by the Secretary of the Air Force regarding the selection of U.S. NAS JRB Fort Worth as the F-35A beddown location is tentatively scheduled to be released in Fall 2020.