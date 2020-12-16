Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Sun sets next to new barracks at Fort McCoy

    Sun sets next to new barracks at Fort McCoy

    An area of the 1600 block of the cantonment area of the installation is shown Dec. 3,

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An area of the 1600 block of the cantonment area of the installation is shown Dec. 3, 2020, at sunset as a new multi-million dollar transient troop training barracks is being built at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Contractor L.S. Black Constructors was awarded a $20.6 million contract to build the barracks in September 2019.

    The planned completion date is currently August 2021.

    The planned barracks will be different than the traditional barracks that are located throughout the installation.

    This new building is four stories and be able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet.

    The project also is the first of eight new buildings planned for the entire 1600 block at Fort McCoy.

    The plan is to build three more barracks with the same specifications, three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters.

    This is an Army Corps of Engineers-managed project.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 15:47
    Story ID: 385147
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Sun sets next to new barracks at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    ACOE
    barracks construction

