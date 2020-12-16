Photo Essay: Chapel buildings at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Shown here Dec. 4, 2020, is one of two chapel buildings at Fort McCoy, Wis. In the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Shown here Dec. 4, 2020, is one of two chapel buildings at Fort McCoy, Wis. In the past, there were many chapel buildings on post that were built during the World War II timeframe. Now only two remain and are actively used by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Shown here Dec. 4, 2020, is one of two chapel buildings at Fort McCoy, Wis.



In the past, there were many chapel buildings on post that were built during the World War II timeframe.



Now only two remain and are actively used by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office.



Fort McCoy's motto is to be the "Total Force Training Center." Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Fort McCoy's motto is to be the "Total Force Training Center." Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.