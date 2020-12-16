Shown here Dec. 4, 2020, is one of two chapel buildings at Fort McCoy, Wis.
In the past, there were many chapel buildings on post that were built during the World War II timeframe.
Now only two remain and are actively used by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office.
Fort McCoy's motto is to be the "Total Force Training Center." Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.
Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching "ftmccoy," and on Twitter by searching "usagmccoy."
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 14:33
|Story ID:
|385132
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
This work, Photo Essay: Chapel buildings at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS
