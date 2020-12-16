Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Chapel buildings at Fort McCoy

    Chapel buildings at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Shown here Dec. 4, 2020, is one of two chapel buildings at Fort McCoy, Wis. In the...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Shown here Dec. 4, 2020, is one of two chapel buildings at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    In the past, there were many chapel buildings on post that were built during the World War II timeframe.

    Now only two remain and are actively used by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office.

    Fort McCoy's motto is to be the "Total Force Training Center." Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
