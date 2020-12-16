Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Military Family Housing

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Homes are shown Dec. 4, 2020, at the South Post Family Housing area at Fort McCoy,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Homes are shown Dec. 4, 2020, at the South Post Family Housing area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Twenty-two homes are officer homes (nine three-bedroom and 13 four-bedroom), and 91 are enlisted homes (55 three-bedroom and 36 four-bedroom). The area doubled in size in 2017 after the completion of 57 new homes. Another seven homes are nearly complete in the area. The housing area is managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Housing Division. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



