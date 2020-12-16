Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Military Family Housing

    Fort McCoy Military Family Housing

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Homes are shown Dec. 4, 2020, at the South Post Family Housing area at Fort McCoy,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Twenty-two homes are officer homes (nine three-bedroom and 13 four-bedroom), and 91 are enlisted homes (55 three-bedroom and 36 four-bedroom).

    The area doubled in size in 2017 after the completion of 57 new homes. Another seven homes are nearly complete in the area.

    The housing area is managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Housing Division.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 12:57
    Story ID: 385117
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Military Family Housing, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    family housing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT