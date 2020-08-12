First Lady visits JBAB for 2020 Toys for Tots

Since 1947, the U.S. Marine Corps has been collecting and donating toys during the holiday season, providing a tangible sign of hope to children at Christmas.

First lady Melania Trump joined U.S. Marines stationed on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling to meet families for the Marine Corps Reserve’s “Toys for Tots” program.

“The Marine Corps Toys for Tots event is one of my favorites during the Christmas season,” Trump said. “The holiday season is not just about receiving presents, but it’s about kindness and giving back to the less fortunate.”

Trump helped the children in attendance sort toys and write holiday cards. She met with all of the children at the event, as well as the service members.

“We are honored to have our nation’s first lady come to JBAB to support the Toys for Tots event,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Michael “Goose” Zuhlsdorf, 11th Wing commander. “Thank you to the United States Marine Corps for hosting this event and showing how our partnerships can benefit the communities both inside and outside the fence line.”

The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute them to less fortunate children at the holidays. As of today, the program distributes an average of 18 million toys to 7 million children annually. To make a donation, visit https://www.toysfortots.org/Default.aspx.

