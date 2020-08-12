Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    First Lady visits JBAB for 2020 Toys for Tots

    First Lady visits JBAB for 2020 Toys for Tots

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright | Melania Trump speaks to attendees of the Marine Corp Reserve Toys for Tots event at...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Since 1947, the U.S. Marine Corps has been collecting and donating toys during the holiday season, providing a tangible sign of hope to children at Christmas.
    First lady Melania Trump joined U.S. Marines stationed on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling to meet families for the Marine Corps Reserve’s “Toys for Tots” program.
    “The Marine Corps Toys for Tots event is one of my favorites during the Christmas season,” Trump said. “The holiday season is not just about receiving presents, but it’s about kindness and giving back to the less fortunate.”
    Trump helped the children in attendance sort toys and write holiday cards. She met with all of the children at the event, as well as the service members.
    “We are honored to have our nation’s first lady come to JBAB to support the Toys for Tots event,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Michael “Goose” Zuhlsdorf, 11th Wing commander. “Thank you to the United States Marine Corps for hosting this event and showing how our partnerships can benefit the communities both inside and outside the fence line.”
    The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute them to less fortunate children at the holidays. As of today, the program distributes an average of 18 million toys to 7 million children annually. To make a donation, visit https://www.toysfortots.org/Default.aspx.
    EMAIL

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 10:56
    Story ID: 385105
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Lady visits JBAB for 2020 Toys for Tots, by SSgt Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Toys for Tots
    Marines
    JBAB
    FLOTUS
    11th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT