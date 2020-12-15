Photo Essay: Training area for 89B Ammunition Supply Course at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A section of the 89B training area is shown Nov. 30, 2020, on South Post at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A section of the 89B training area is shown Nov. 30, 2020, on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The training area is for the 89B Ammunition Supply Course at Fort McCoy. The training area has multiple lot areas, equipment, and training aides used for the course. The area has been in use since 2018. The 89B training is coordinated through the Regional Training Site-Maintenance facility at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Sections of the installation 89B training area is shown Nov. 30, 2020, on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The training area is for the 89B Ammunition Supply Course at Fort McCoy.



The training area has multiple lot areas, equipment, and training aides used for the course.



The area has been in use since 2018.



The 89B training is coordinated through the Regional Training Site-Maintenance facility at Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy's motto is to be the "Total Force Training Center." Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”