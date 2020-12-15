In 2006, the Civilian Health Promotion Services program – or CHPS - began in AFMC with the goal of sustaining a safe, healthy, fit, and ready civilian workforce.



CHPS is a mobile worksite wellness program with efforts on improving quality of life, reducing risk of preventable health conditions and raising health awareness through free health and wellness services.



Onsite CHPS health promotion teams are currently located at AFMC and AMC bases with larger civilian workforce populations to offer in-person services, plus additional services offered virtually for civilians that might not have a CHPS onsite team at their location. AFLCMC locations that offer an onsite CHPS team include: Hanscom AFB, Hill AFB, Robins AFB, Tinker, AFB, and here at Wright-Patterson AFB. All CHPS services – in-person and virtual - are free and available to the federal civilian workforce with most services also available to Active Duty personnel as well.



CHPS offers a wellness website portal – USAFwellness.com. This site and its many health and wellness features are available to civilian and active duty personnel. You can access the website and create an account through any web-browser enabled device or download the app on your smart device. If downloading the app, visit your app store on any iOS/Apple or Android device and search for ‘Motivation Alliance’. Civilian employees will be asked to complete a health risk assessment (HRA) wellness profile when they first enter the site. Active Duty personnel also have the choice of completing the HRA. This short questionnaire allows you to assess your current health status and identify any risks that may be concerning for you to discuss with your primary care provider. The portal also offers a variety of tools to assist in your journey to a healthier lifestyle such as: information on various health topics, activity and nutrition tracking tools, ability to sync your health information from wearables and other tracking devices like FitBit or Garmin, a recipe library and more!



Another virtual service that CHPS provides is one-on-one health and wellness consultations. This allows a participant to contact CHPS for assistance with how to get started on a healthy eating plan or find out what resources are available for physical activity, stress management and more.

The CHPS staff also provides health education classes, both in-person and virtually via phone or CVR/Teams and other videoconference platforms. The onsite CHPS teams offer a variety of classes each month and also schedule private classes at unit request. The program has over 60 class topics to choose from on topics such as nutrition, physical activity, sleep, stress, chronic disease, and so much more. Classes are open and available to all civilian and active duty personnel. In addition to our ‘live’ health education classes, the wellness website portal – USAFwellness.com – also contains a video library of recorded health topics for you to access 24/7.



Wellness screening are offered in-person at locations with an onsite CHPS team and include blood pressure, body composition, and a cardiac risk profile fingerstick screening which measures cholesterol, triglycerides and blood sugar. Participating in an annual screening is one of the most important steps you can take to help maintain your health. Knowing these important health indicators can help identify risk factors early and aid in preventing serious health conditions. CHPS offers the cardiac risk profile screening to civilian employees once a fiscal year, with blood pressure and body composition screenings offered more frequently. Active Duty Personnel can take advantage of the body composition analysis and blood pressure screenings. Individuals should consult their local military treatment facility if Active Duty or federal health benefits plan if a Civilian employee to monitor their health status through an annual physical exam and blood work with their primary care physician.



Want to know what CHPS events are occurring at your location? You can contact your local CHPS team or check the event calendar online at USAFwellness.com. If your location does not have an onsite CHPS team, you can be connected to CHPS personnel and virtual services by contacting our program email at CHPSsupport@us.af.mil. Additionally, SMSgt Phillips will be sending the Wright-Patterson CHPS virtual event calendar to AFLCMC personal at Gunter and San Antonio.



Thank you for your time today to learn more about health and wellness options available to you through the Civilian Health Promotion Services program. Please contact us at any time with your personal and organizational health and wellness needs!

