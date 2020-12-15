Gaining from giving

Two military children at Grafenwoehr Training Area seem to have discovered the true meaning of Christmas.

Julianna, 7, and her brother Esteban Jr., 9, went with their father, Staff Sgt. Esteban Palencia, a Soldier with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, to the 7th Army Training Command Toy Drive Dec. 15 on Tower Barracks Parade Field, Grafenwoehr, Germany.

“Last year, they donated at the drive and we had to explain to them why it was important to do that,” Esteban Palencia said.

The donations from the drive benefit around 200 local children living in orphanages.

“This year they kept asking me when it was going to be,” Esteban added. “We really enjoyed picking out the gifts for it together, and they even spent their own money to buy the gifts they donated.”

Jared Krantz-Odendahl, an aviation operations planner with 7th ATC, was in charge of planning the event. He said planning a holiday event as opposed to a military aviation operation was a unique challenge.

Krantz-Odendahl explained the 173rd Airborne Brigade has held A Toy Drop for years, but this year the command wanted to expand the efforts with a separate toy drive by 7 ATC. Krantz-Odendahl said units from throughout Grafenwoehr Training Area contributed toys to the drive. Additionally, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10692 was on hand with a trailer to deliver the toys following the event. Post 10692 commander James Winslow said the VFW has supported toy drives on GTA for the past 15 years.

“It’s a good opportunity to support the command and to give back to the local community, who supports us so much,” Krantz-Odendahl said.

